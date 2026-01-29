The Cleveland Browns are undergoing a lot of change this offseason after a very disappointing 5-12 season in 2025. When the regular season finished, Cleveland fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, deciding to go in a different direction despite Stefanski's two Coach of the Year honors during his time with the team.

On Wednesday, the Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach after a long, drawn-out process. That move came as a bit of a surprise, as all signs seemed to be pointing to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz being promoted to head coach. When that didn't play out, Schwartz was reportedly not happy.

In response to that report, star defensive end Myles Garrett posted a picture on his Instagram story to describe how he was feeling about the situation.

The Browns' struggles in recent years have had very little to do with Schwartz, who has led one of the better defenses in the NFL during his time in Cleveland. A lot of that has to do with Garrett, who broke the single-season sacks record in 2025, but the Browns have a lot of talented players on that side of the ball. Denzel Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and the Browns hit one of the best picks in the 2025 NFL Draft with linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

The offense, on the other hand, has been a mess. The Browns have cycled through bad quarterback after bad quarterback and dealt with piles of injuries on the offensive line, and their failures on that side of the ball are ultimately what got Stefanski fired.

Monken is the man that will be tasked with fixing things for the Browns on offense after a positive couple of seasons working with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Of course, barring something unforeseen, he will not be working with anything close to Jackson in Cleveland, so Monken and his scheme will have to carry more of the burden. For now, Garrett just seems fed up with the dysfunction surrounding the coaching search in Cleveland over the last couple of weeks.