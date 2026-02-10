The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason, recently hiring Todd Monken to be their next head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski. One of the biggest questions heading into next year revolves around the quarterback situation, with Shedeur Sanders having taken over the starting job down the stretch of last season, but Deshaun Watson still under a hefty contract with the team.

Recently, Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who set the NFL sack record this past season, weighed in on the controversy.

“We’re gonna give him a shot to prove that he’s the guy. We’re not going to give anyone the title until they go out there and earn it,” said Garrett of Sanders, per The Edge with Micah Parsons. “He was the last person to be on the field and he showed some flashes. So we’re going to give him an opportunity to show what he can do.”

However, Garrett also acknowledged that the Browns will have to at least give Watson some consideration.

Article Continues Below

“I feel like everyone on the roster is going to get a shot. He was the last guy on the field, so obviously he’s gonna get first service. And you know, Deshaun, and whoever else is on the roster, they’re going to get a real look,” he said.

Sanders was up and down during his starts with the Browns down the stretch of last season, taking over for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. It certainly didn't help matters that he didn't have a great offensive line or receiving core, and the Browns are hoping that Monken and his offensive mind will be able to help unlock new levels to Sanders' game this season, if he is indeed the starter in 2026.

In any case, now the Browns are turning their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in April.