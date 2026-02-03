The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era under head coach Todd Monken, who recently shared a lighthearted moment during his first meeting with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Monken playfully referenced the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, poking fun at the fact that Sanders reportedly declined interest from Baltimore to avoid sitting behind Jackson.

While the young quarterback struggled during his rookie campaign, throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns against ten interceptions, he now has a fresh opportunity with an experienced play-caller.

Monken, who has a coaching history dating back to 1989, brings a diverse background from both the collegiate and professional levels, including a previous stint as the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019.

Despite the positive initial meeting, the long-term plan for the quarterback position remains open. According to a report from Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter, Monken was asked if Sanders is his definitive QB1 moving forward.

The coach responded that the situation is currently to be determined, though he expressed that he is absolutely excited about Sanders as well as the other quarterbacks and players on the roster.

This cautious but optimistic approach comes as Monken begins to implement his own culture, focusing on accountability and preparation following the team's disappointing 5-12 finish in 2025.

To support this transition, Monken is reuniting with familiar faces to fill out his staff. He has hired Mike Bajakian as the new quarterbacks coach, a move that brings back a partnership from their time together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2016 and 2018.

This hiring reflects Monken’s strategy of surrounding himself with trusted associates as he takes on his first NFL head-coaching role.

Team leadership has fully backed this vision, with general manager Andrew Berry noting that Monken’s demanding leadership style is exactly what a young roster needs to grow.

With his experience under coaches like John Harbaugh and Kirby Smart, Monken aims to build a flexible offensive system that can maximize the talent currently in Cleveland.