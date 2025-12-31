The Cleveland Browns will end the 2025 season with a Week 18 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. With the season about to end, Shedeur Sanders has high hopes and talked about what he wants to show in the finale.

Sanders emphasized overcoming adversity while evolving. After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders and the Browns have a chance to end the season with a two-game winning streak. With much of the focus being on Myles Garrett's chase for the single-season sack record, Sanders will attempt to do his part on offense.

Sanders has experienced mixed results over seven games, passing for 1,289 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 18 times for 143 yards and one score. Despite the growing pains, Sanders has done what he could to help the Browns succeed, even in another lost season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski still believes in Sanders and will likely be evaluating his play over this game. As the Browns end the season, there will be questions about his future, as well as the future of the quarterback position. Sanders will get one more chance to show what he can do in his rookie finale. Although the year has not been perfect, there has been some growth.

With the Browns drafting him and Dillon Gabriel, there could potentially be another quarterback competition in the offseason. For now, Sanders has the reins to the starting job and will get an opportunity to show management why he deserves to start next season. While it has been another lost season in Cleveland, Sanders could take that next step toward cementing himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL.