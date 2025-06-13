Running back Nick Chubb sent an emotional farewell letter to the Cleveland Browns following his departure as he joins the Houston Texans.

Chubb leaves the Browns after seven seasons, moving on from the franchise that drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He became a key component in the offense, having four straight seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards from 2019 to 2022.

After officially signing with the Texans, Chubb addressed the Browns community in an emotional farewell letter on social media. He thanked the fans for supporting him and the team's journey over the years, which saw two playoff appearances in his time there.

“This city deserves a winning season every year. It’s earned it. This city doesn’t quit. The people never stop believing. And my Brothers in that locker room, will never stop fighting. Cleveland’s time is now… and not because they are owed anything, but because RESILIENCE ALWAYS WINS. Just like we preached everyday in meetings,” Chubb said.

“This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you. For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again.”

What's next for Browns after Nick Chubb's departure?

The Browns community will wish Nick Chubb the best as he begins a new chapter with the Texans.

2024 and 2025 have been tough years for Chubb. He went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign, sidelining him for the year. 2025 saw him return to the Browns' rotation as he made eight appearances, making 102 rushes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and a score.

With his departure, the Browns will move on with a mostly different rotation. Jerome Ford is on pace to be the team's full-time starter at the position. Pierre Strong Jr., Dylan Sampson, and rookie Quinshon Jenkins would likely follow suit in that order.

The Browns look to return to playoff contention after a unlucky 2024 season. They finished 3-14, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings.