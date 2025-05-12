The Cleveland Browns drafted two rookie quarterbacks last month, taking both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The two will be battling it out for the QB1 job with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Sanders reportedly has a legitimate shot at landing the starting job, but it remains to be seen if he'll actually be under center come Week 1. Regardless, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout appears confident that he can make the Browns a winning franchise again.

Via gucceCU on X:

Shedeur Sanders message to the Browns fans: "I'm here to change that—I'm here to give what they want"😁

Shedeur Sanders has always been a confident player, and that isn't about to change just because he slid to the fifth round. It was actually quite interesting that Cleveland drafted Gabriel before Shedeur. In fact, no one expected the organization to draft two quarterbacks in the first place.

The QB didn't make much of his draft slide, though, and made it clear he's 100% focused on proving his worth to the Browns.

Via The Athletic:

“You value life, and you value opportunity just waking up every day,” Shedeur Sanders said. “So that’s kind of why (the draft fall) is nothing for me, really. No matter what in any situation, I can’t really be fazed by it.

“It’s like playing quarterback. You go down there, you may have not scored the whole game or whatever, but then when it gets to that final two minutes, and it’s time to lock in extra, you can’t be in your feelings. You can’t be down about anything. You still got another chance.”

Sanders also revealed that Tom Brady reached out to him and said the legend insisted he will have a similar journey as the former sixth rounder who turned into the best signal-caller the NFL has ever seen:

“My story’s going to be similar,” Sanders said of his interaction with Brady, a sixth-round pick in 1999. “I was a late-round draft pick, but we’re here now, so none of that stuff matters. That just mattered on that day, and I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.”

The Browns have a lot of options for the QB1 battle. We'll see if Sanders can win it and lead Cleveland to success like he's promised.