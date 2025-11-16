Myles Garrett has another sack record in his back pocket. The Cleveland Browns' defensive end continued to wreak havoc in the Baltimore Ravens' backfield in Week 11 for a milestone tackle.

With a sack of Lamar Jackson in the first quarter, Garrett became the first player in NFL history to record 12 or more sacks in six consecutive seasons, according to league reporter Ari Meirov. Garrett got to Jackson on a weak-side pressure as he attempted to roll out right and cross back to his left side.

Myles Garrett makes NFL history: 6 consecutive seasons of 12+ sacks 💪 @Browns pic.twitter.com/dWGfeWatup — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Garrett entered Week 11 tied with Brian Burns with an NFL-high 11.0 sacks. Burns got to Jordan Love twice in the New York Giants' loss to the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day, but Garrett is already on track to surpass him by the end of the day.

Garrett got off to a slow start to the 2025 season for his standards, notching just four sacks through his first six games. He got back on track with an absurd five-sack performance in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and has kept the ball rolling since.

The red-hot Garrett took full advantage of a Ravens offensive line that has been struggling to keep Jackson safe in the pocket. Although Jackson is notoriously difficult to corral, he entered Week 11 absorbing 3.0 sacks per game. That puts him in the ballpark of Justin Herbert and Drake Maye, two of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league.

Although the Browns entered Week 11 as significant underdogs to the Ravens, Garrett and the defense got the team out to a surprising first-half lead. The six-time All-Pro got to Jackson for another sack before halftime, moments before linebacker Devin Bush returned an interception 23 yards for a score to take a shocking 13-3 lead.