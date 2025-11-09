The New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 27-20 in Week 10, moving to 2-7 on the season. Much of the conversation leading up to the game centered on New York's depleted defense following the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. But Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV came through with four sacks against the Browns to secure the win.

#Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald IV had 4 sacks today. He was a coveted trade target with several teams calling on him before the trade deadline, but the Jets would not budge. Good decision.

Teams were asking about both McDonald and Jermaine Johnson II before the deadline on Tuesday. But both edge rushers fit Aaron Glenn's vision for the defense, so he stuck around amid the teardown. He helped make Darren Mougey's decision look smart just days after the deadline.

“Will McDonald four sacks: Only other times it's happened for the #Jets since sacks were official in 1982: John Abraham in 2001 Week 8 vs Saints, Mark Gastineau twice (1984 Week 1, 1983 Week 10),” ESPN's Rich Cimini posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That stat may be the reason Mougey held onto both of his edge rushers at the deadline. The Jets have not had success drafting at that position in franchise history, and Joe Douglas got two great talents with two first-round picks. McDonald burst onto the scene with 10.5 sacks last year and has seven on the season so far this year.

Before the Browns' bye, Myles Garrett racked up five sacks on Drake Maye, but Cleveland lost that game. McDonald got four sacks, including one on the final drive that helped secure the win. New York now has a winning streak, dating back to their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets will need great performances from McDonald and Johnson for the rest of the season to secure any wins. The talent in the other parts of their defense is not what it was just a week ago. But on the edge, they have two young and promising players in McDonald and Johnson.