Since turning to Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns have gone 1-4. But as the noise surrounding backup Shedeur Sanders gets louder, the Browns aren't budging.

The Browns are still planning to give Gabriel a long leash. In turn, putting Sanders in under center hasn't necessarily crossed Cleveland's mind, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Coming out of the Week 9 bye, the Browns' plan was to give Dillon Gabriel a fairly long runway of games to evaluate what they have in him,” Fowler said. “But as we see with young quarterbacks and teams in transition all the time, those plans can change. The public pressure in Cleveland is mounting. But I simply haven't sensed that the Browns have been eager to turn to Shedeur Sanders.”

In his five starts, Gabriel has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. While the TD/INT ratio may look nice, Gabriel has struggled to put his team in winning positions. His lone win came against the Miami Dolphins, when he threw for just 116 scoreless yards.

His record includes a loss to the New York Jets and to the New England Patriots in a game where Myles Garrett put up five sacks. Of course, Gabriel can't do it on his own. But Cleveland is looking for more standout plays.

Unless Gabriel starts winning games, the Sanders hype isn't going away anytime soon. But the Browns are wearing their noise-canceling headphones, as they aren't listening to any of the murmurs surrounding their backup QB.