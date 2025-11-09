The pursuit for the perfect player began weeks before the chaos, in an NFL rumor. Indianapolis reached out to New York nearly three weeks ahead of the deadline, testing the Jets’ resolve on Sauce Gardner.

At first, there was no appetite to move a 25-year-old two-time All-Pro on a long extension. Only after the Colts met the Micah Parsons-style price, two firsts and a quality starter, did the door open.

Indy canvassed other corners, circled back, and ultimately paid up to land Gardner, a move that reshaped the board for several teams seeking help at receiver and in the secondary.

According to an NFL report, the ripple effect impacted Cleveland’s plans. Former Colts second-rounder Adonai Mitchell drew real interest around the league, and the Browns were poised to send a late pick to Indianapolis to bring him in. So the NFL rumors are true?

That framework fell apart once Mitchell was packaged to the Jets in the Gardner blockbuster. His Indy stint had cooled off, with nine catches for 152 yards and a costly near-TD gaffe when he dropped the ball before the goal line against the Rams, and he had fallen out of favor. The Gardner terms changed the math, and Cleveland’s low-cost swing never left the runway.

For the Browns, that is a meaningful miss. They have been hunting reliable perimeter production to stabilize a young quarterback room and diversify the third-down menu.

Mitchell’s skill set, even amid uneven usage, fits the profile of an affordable bet on separation and red-zone utility. Instead, the Jets leveraged him as the immediate on-field piece while backfilling their draft chest for 2026 and 2027, and Cleveland returned to the rental aisle with fewer options and a ticking clock.

The early returns in New York are encouraging. After his first Jets practice, Garrett Wilson offered a strong review of Mitchell, praising his ability to play above the rim, break tackles, and move fluidly for his size.

Wilson said the newcomer handled himself well on day one and that the staff would find ways to use him, a hint that Mitchell could become a steady complement in a retooled passing game.

Cleveland will be judged on whether it pivots quickly. The Browns must either mine waivers and the street for value or wait for the offseason to revisit a receiver upgrade. If Mitchell thrives in New York while their offense stalls, the play they never got to make will sting even more.