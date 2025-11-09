Every loss Dillon Gabriel takes only increases the cries for Shedeur Sanders each week. That was the case in Week 10, when the Cleveland Browns seemingly hit rock bottom in a 27-20 loss to the New York Jets.

No team is tanking the rest of the 2025 season more than the Jets, who dealt Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. Yet, despite the roster shakeup, New York still came away with its second win of the season in Week 10.

Gabriel only accounted for 167 passing yards in the loss, bringing up more questions about his status as the Browns' starting quarterback. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly shut down any rumors after the game and said the team would “stick with Dillon,” according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Stefanski has repeatedly stated his plan to start Gabriel for at least the rest of the 2025 season. The Browns want at least one full season to evaluate their third-round pick as a potential starting quarterback before opening up the gates for Sanders.

If they ever do bail on Gabriel, Sanders is the next man up. Cleveland spent most of the offseason with four quarterbacks on its roster, but traded Kenny Pickett before Week 1 and dealt Joe Flacco immediately after benching him for Gabriel.

Browns fall to 2-7 with loss to Jets

Regardless of Stefanski's commitment, the Dillon Gabriel era is off to a horrifically poor start. The rookie southpaw is just 1-4 as a starter, with his only victory coming against the struggling Miami Dolphins.

The Week 10 matchup with the Jets seemed like an ideal game for Gabriel and the Browns. Not only was New York coming off its dramatic trade-filled week, but Cleveland had additional preparation time after a bye.

Instead, Gabriel had another inefficient outing, averaging a meager 5.2 yards per attempt. He did not throw an interception, but he took six more sacks. Gabriel has topped 200 passing yards in just one of his first five career starts.

It will only get more difficult for Gabriel in Week 11, when the Browns host the streaking Baltimore Ravens, who have discovered a second wind with Lamar Jackson back in the lineup.