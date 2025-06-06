Joe Flacco began his professional football career in 2008, only three years after Shedeur Sanders' father, Colorado head coach and all-time great cornerback Deion Sanders, retired from playing in the NFL. Needless to say, there is a sizable generation gap between the two Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, and it was on display during Thursday's organized team activities.

The rookie posed a question that initially flummoxed the veteran. “You ever hit that dance?” he asked, via the ESPN NFL Instagram account. After Sanders added clarity with a brief demonstration, Flacco had a swift yet amusing reply.

“Definitely not,” the Super Bowl 47 champion chuckled. “I don't know if I've ever hit a public dance move in my life.” Assuming both players are on the roster through training camp, this could be an entertaining duo to track in Cleveland next season.

How will Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco fit on the Browns?

Article Continues Below

Considering he is an elder statesman among a largely unproven QB room that consists of former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and two rookies in Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Flacco is seemingly positioned to begin the 2025-26 campaign as the team's starter. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is relying on him to add some stability to an offense that lacked both talent and cohesion last season. Hosting dance parties is not part of his job description.

But perhaps Sanders can benefit by bringing that type of energy to practice. He and his father regularly display their fun-loving personalities, so it is no surprise that the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year likes to bust out moves. Fans will compare and contrast the two signal-callers in this OTAs exchange, but in the end, none of the extra stuff will matter as long as Sanders takes care of business on the field.

And judging by the reviews thus far, it appears he is doing just that. Although Cleveland is not giving him first-team reps at this time, the polarizing fifth-rounder has excelled in practice. If he continues to rise above the pressure and chatter, Sanders will force his way up the depth chart. During this transition process, he and the other young Browns quarterbacks have the advantage of watching a highly experienced pro operate in the pocket and locker room.

He may not have Shedeur Sanders' tastes in music or movies, but Joe Flacco is still a fine person to play behind in one's first NFL season. And based on the Instagram clip above, maybe the 23-year-old can teach the quadragenarian a thing or two as well.