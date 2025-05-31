hShedeur Sanders continues to get attention as one of the most talked about rookies in the NFL. One Cleveland Browns reporter decided to give praise to the young quarterback for his displays.

Sanders has been active at the Browns' OTAs throughout the summer. This allows rookies and newcomers to adapt to the overall system of their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In these OTAs, Sanders gets the opportunity to showcase his skillset. He can gain chemistry with his fellow wide receivers while showing he has the precision and composure to handle snaps under center at the professional level.

His displays at these sessions garnered praise from Browns reporter Nathan Zegura. He appeared on the Maggie & Perloff show, where he provided his positive evaluation for the rookie quarterback.

“His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. I think he’s got plenty of arm strength, we’ve seen that on display certainly in camp at times,” Zegura said.

What lies ahead for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

It's notable for a Browns reporter to heap praise on Shedeur Sanders, especially as Cleveland has a logjam at the quarterback spot.

Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel and Sanders in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. They join a position that has Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles, meaning that Sanders will be busy trying to prove the Browns he can do better than Gabriel and the veteran signal callers.

Sanders brings a remarkable resume at the collegiate level, shining in his last two years with the Colorado Buffaloes. He went 13-11 in his 24 starts, completing 907 passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. He also won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his efforts in the 2024 season, going 9-4 in his 13 starts.

Sanders will look to compete for the Browns' starting job, as Cleveland finished with a disappointing 3-14 record. This was after they reached the playoffs in 2023 with Flacco taking command.