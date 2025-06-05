The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is jam-packed after the team added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. With two veterans and two rookies all vying for time under center during OTAs, there hasn’t been enough first-team reps to go around. And Sanders has been the odd man out.

Despite a strong showing from Sanders during practice on Wednesday, he was the only Browns QB who didn’t play with the first-team offense, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi on X. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has suggested that the quarterback reps during OTAs aren’t significant. But with all the hype around Sanders, people will obviously form opinions based on his practice participation.

Can Shedeur Sanders move up the Browns’ depth chart?

Sanders received a disappointing update during the first week of OTAs as well. The team had him as the fourth quarterback and he didn’t get any team reps at all during 11-on-11 drills.

Clearly, the Browns want the former Colorado standout to earn his spot in the NFL. Still, Sanders has drawn praise for his performance during OTAs, limited as it is. His ball placement was described as “elite” by one reporter.

Regardless of where the Browns have Sanders on the depth chart during OTAs, the team will keep him on the roster come September – barring an unforeseen disaster. But the same probably cannot be said for all of Cleveland’s passers. The team is probably going to have to move a quarterback. While Gabriel and Sanders are safe as promising rookies and Joe Flacco has the best odds to win the starting job, Kenny Pickett is likely to be traded, according to Mike Florio.

Where such a move leaves Sanders is still unknown. At the moment, he’s behind Gabriel, who’s projected to have better stats than Sanders this season. It stands to reason that the Browns would give Gabriel the first look after the team picked him in the third round (94th overall) of the draft and let Sanders fall to the fifth round (144th overall).

The Browns are hoping to finally solidify the quarterback position. Last season Cleveland finished 3-14 and started four different QBs – Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe.