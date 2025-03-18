The 2025 NFL Draft is a month away, which means the rumors will fly even more until April 24 arrives. At this point, all signs point to Miami (FL) quarterback Cam Ward being the first name called by the Tennessee Titans. For the Cleveland Browns, their decision is up in the air.

The Browns could take a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders. Or they could select Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Well, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. revealed a brand new mock draft, and in it he had the Browns selecting Carter over Hunter.

“This is close. Really close. Travis Hunter would be outstanding here, regardless of whether the Browns use him on offense or defense. But I ultimately settled on Carter because he gives Jim Schwartz the second top-tier edge rusher that he has coveted since becoming Cleveland's defensive coordinator in 2023,” Kiper wrote.

“The Browns would suddenly have two great wide-9 pass rushers in Carter and Myles Garrett, who was extended earlier this month after initially requesting a trade. Carter uses his outstanding instincts and burst to get into the backfield and make plays. He had 12 sacks, 61 pressures and 23.5 tackles for loss last season.”

Of course, the Browns can't go wrong either way with Hunter or Carter. In this scenario, Carter teams up with Garrett, who the Browns signed to a fresh new deal to keep him in town.

Why aren't the Browns selecting a QB?

This might be a common question, especially with the Browns QB room being a massive question mark. Deshaun Watson suffered another Achilles injury that could be an issue for the 2025 season. The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett in a move with the Philadelphia Eagles, trading away Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the process.

So, why didn't Kiper predict that the Browns would select a quarterback? Here's why, per Kiper himself.

“Drafting a quarterback wouldn't be out of the question, either. But Cleveland did trade for Kenny Pickett, and it is still in the mix for Russell Wilson. Going with one of the two elite prospects in this class just makes more sense right now.”

The Browns are reportedly still in the mix for veteran Russell Wilson, a situation that is very fluid and can change any day. Nonetheless, Kiper feels strongly about one of the “elite” prospects in Hunter or Carter going to Cleveland to give them a dynamic playmaker.