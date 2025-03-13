The Cleveland Browns have made a significant addition to their defensive line, signing veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $20 million contract, with $13 million fully guaranteed. The move comes just days after the San Francisco 49ers released Collins in a cost-cutting decision.

“Shortly after being released by the 49ers, DT Maliek Collins reached agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

At 29 years old, Collins brings plenty of experience to Cleveland, having played for the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and most recently, the 49ers. He has been a consistent starter throughout his career, appearing in all 17 games last season for San Francisco, recording 33 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries.

The Browns' defensive front has undergone changes this offseason, particularly with the departure of Dalvin Tomlinson, who had been a key presence in Cleveland for the past two seasons. Tomlinson, a former Giant and Viking, was released after posting three sacks in each of his two years with the Browns. Collins now steps in as his replacement, bringing a strong interior pass-rushing presence to complement All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Maliek Collins looks to help Myles Garrett, Browns defensive line in 2025

Cleveland is banking on Collins’ ability to generate pressure from the interior, something he has done effectively over the past two seasons with Houston and San Francisco, where he recorded five sacks each year. His quick signing and the financial commitment from the Browns signal the team's confidence in his ability to step in and contribute immediately.

Collins was originally a third-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016 out of Nebraska. After four seasons in Dallas, he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020 but struggled to make a significant impact. The following year, he joined the Texans on another one-year deal before securing a two-year, $17 million extension in 2022.

His solid play in Houston earned him another two-year, $23 million contract before he was traded to the 49ers in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. San Francisco later restructured his deal but ultimately decided to release him to clear $10 million in cap space.

Collins will be expected to play a major role in Cleveland’s defense, anchoring the middle of the line while providing much-needed pass-rush support. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks will be key in a division featuring dynamic offenses led by Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and a rising Steelers team.

With the Browns prioritizing defensive strength, pairing Collins with Garrett could create one of the more formidable defensive fronts in the AFC. If Collins continues his recent production, this signing could prove to be a valuable addition for Cleveland as they aim to solidify their standing in the AFC North.