Every NFL offseason brings change. New blood. Fresh energy. In Cleveland, though, the changes taking shape in 2025 feel more like a potential overhaul. From the most important position on the field to key offensive contributors, the Browns aren’t just tweaking. They seem to be setting the stage for a generational shift. And the message is clear: no veteran’s role is safe.

Whether you’re a quarterback with a Super Bowl pedigree, a former first-round tight end, or a productive young runner, Cleveland’s 2025 rookie class is coming for snaps. They actually have a pretty deep, talent-rich roster that desperately wants to take the next step. These battles won’t just shape training camp—they’ll define the Browns’ season.

All Eyes on the Quarterbacks

The defining question of Cleveland’s offseason is painfully simple: Who is the starting quarterback?

After another up-and-down campaign in 2024, the Browns opted to flood the position room with options. The result? A four-way quarterback competition that’s as wide open as it is unconventional. Forty-year-old Joe Flacco is somehow taking first-team reps again. Kenny Pickett is searching for redemption. Rookie Dillon Gabriel brings mobility and moxie as a college star looking to defy size concerns. Of course, there’s Shedeur Sanders. He was once projected to be a top-10 pick, but he is now Cleveland’s high-upside fifth-round swing.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t rushing to crown anyone.

“We’re maximizing reps for all four guys,” he told team media. “Whether live or mental, we’re watching how they operate under pressure, how they process and execute.”

To that end, the Browns are literally running two sets of drills on separate fields just to give each quarterback equal opportunities. It’s unique. It’s chaotic. And it might just be brilliant. Because out of this four-headed race, a new era of Browns football could be born.

Here we'll try to look at the Cleveland Browns veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. QB Conundrum

If there’s one player whose mere presence symbolizes a coming change, it’s Sanders.

At one point considered a sure-fire first-round pick, Sanders fell to Day 3 in what became one of the most talked-about storylines of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now in Cleveland, he's no ordinary fifth-rounder. He's a dual-threat passer with high football IQ, leadership experience, and an enormous chip on his shoulder.

For Pickett and Flacco, that’s bad news.

Pickett has shown flashes but has yet to prove he can be a reliable starter. Flacco, for all his veteran savvy and gutsy 2023 revival, is 40 years old and realistically on borrowed time. Sure, both have the experience edge. However, neither has the long-term upside that Sanders brings.

And that’s what makes this so compelling.

Sanders doesn’t have to win the job in Week 1. Still, if he consistently outshines Pickett in mental reps, shows better accuracy than Gabriel, and proves he can lead an offense, the Browns will have no reason to keep him on the bench all season. And wouldn’t it be poetic if the supposed “fall” in April ends with him rising in October?

2. RB Rumble

Nick Chubb’s departure for Houston will loom large in Cleveland. Yes, Jerome Ford did an admirable job in 2024. That said, the Browns didn’t leave their backfield to chance. Enter Quinshon Judkins. He is a violent, downhill runner out of Ohio State who might be the most NFL-ready back in this year’s draft class.

Judkins rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three collegiate seasons and earned a reputation as a relentless, yard-fighting machine. Taken early in the second round, he wasn’t drafted to sit. He was drafted to carry the load.

That puts Ford directly in the crosshairs.

Yes, Ford has big-play ability and has grown in confidence. However, Judkins brings a different gear. He can show toughness between the tackles, superior vision, and the kind of physicality that wears down defenses late in games. Judkins is built for reestablishing the Browns' identity as a smashmouth, run-first team.

Expect a true 1A/1B backfield early on. But by midseason, Judkins could be leading the charge—and Ford may need to carve out a change-of-pace or pass-catching role to maintain touches.

3. Tight TE Race

David Njoku is one of the league’s most athletic tight ends. He is a Pro Bowler and a matchup nightmare. That said, he’s also a player who has had to fight off inconsistency, nagging injuries, and questions about his ceiling.

That makes him a prime candidate to be pushed—and Harold Fannin Jr is the perfect challenger.

Fannin is a converted receiver out of Bowling Green. He was one of the most creative pass-catching tight ends in college football last season. He’s not just a depth addition—he’s a chess piece. Motion him into the backfield. Flex him out wide. Get him into space. Fannin can do things most tight ends can’t.

Njoku still holds the TE1 title, of course. However, the Browns’ offense could take a major leap with a two-tight end system that plays to Fannin’s unique skill set. And if Fannin continues to shine in camp, don’t be surprised if he starts eating into Njoku’s snap count. This is especially true on third downs and red zone situations.

This isn’t a matter of replacing Njoku. It’s about forcing him to elevate. And the rookie is already making that happen.

Cleveland’s Youth Movement Is No Fluke

There’s something quietly exciting about this 2025 Browns roster. It’s deep. It’s hungry. And it’s ready to shake things up.

For veterans like Flacco, Pickett, Ford, and Njoku, the message is clear: earn your spot. Because Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. aren’t just here to learn—they’re here to compete.

And if these rookies keep turning heads, Cleveland’s future might arrive faster than anyone expected.