Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheduer Sanders has been drawing massive attention as the 2025 NFL Draft nears, as speculation runs abound about what team will select him. However, The Ringer's Bill Simmons suggests that the Browns have already set their sights on Shedeur Sanders, and he believes the Sanders family is aware of it, pointing to various ‘clues' he's observed.

“You have the Myles Garrett piece, who was going to leave and get a trade. Something happened, he gave that one interview where they asked him, are you comfortable with what’s going to happened at quarterback and he’s like ‘Oh yeah, yes I am'. It was like, ‘Oh why is he comfortable now?' There’s no free agent, Russell Wilson isn’t making him comfortable. So flag that one. Then you have Sanders playing footsy on social media with the top Guardians prospect, which I thought was notable. You have the dad, who if his son goes second in the NFL Draft, it’s more money, it’s more prestige, all of that stuff.”

Bill Simmons's theory has some merit to it. For one, the Cleveland Guardians prospect Simmons is referring to is Travis Bazzana, who has exchanged acknowledgments of each other's stories with Sanders on Instagram. Myles Garrett also did indicate that he has ‘an idea' of who the Browns quarterback will be with Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely with his Achilles injury.

“After conversations, I do have an idea,” Garrett said on Best Podcast Available with Andrew Siciliano last week. “I like it [the idea] enough to be here smiling in front of you, because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it.”

But, Simmons's theory has one setback: Garrett has endorsed the Browns signing Russell Wilson.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

It’s entirely possible he was talking about Wilson, especially after the year the former Steelers quarterback had when he stepped in for Justin Fields. But, Sanders could certainly be a good pickup for the Browns as a team that could use a solid quarterback option in a division ruled by the talents of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Coming out of high school, Sanders was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, but his rise through college football has been nothing short of impressive. During his two seasons at Jackson State, Sheduer Sanders dominated, accumulating 6,983 passing yards, completing 616 of 901 attempts, and throwing 70 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions. His average of 268.6 passing yards per game and standout performances earned him accolades like the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the Deacon Jones Award. He also led the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC Championships and two straight appearances in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Sanders made headlines again when he transferred to Colorado for the 2023 season, transitioning smoothly into Pac-12 play. Despite Colorado finishing 4-8, Sanders delivered standout moments. He posted 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate, cementing himself as one of the most promising talents in college football.

If his high level of play will translate to the NFL is definitely yet to be seen. But, the Brown just might be willing to take that bet on Shedeur Sanders talent and possibly prove Bill Simmons to be right.