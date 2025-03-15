Considering Deshaun Watson's unlikelihood of starting in 2025, the Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make at the quarterback position. With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns could draft a quarterback with their early first-round pick in a weaker quarterback class. Another option is foregoing a quarterback in the draft and signing a veteran free agent instead. That option appears to be gaining steam in Cleveland's front office, as Russell Wilson met with the Browns on Friday. After he met with the team, star pass rusher Myles Garrett strongly endorsed the idea of the Browns signing Russell Wilson during his Friday afternoon press conference.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

While Wilson's production has seen a notable decline since getting traded to the Denver Broncos, he's a 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. So, it's hard to say he's not capable of playing the position anymore, as long as his body allows for it.

As a 36-year-old veteran quarterback, his best years are behind him, without a doubt.

But, what he may lack in physical skill, he adds in experience.

From the outside looking in, it appears that the Browns lack leadership on the offensive side of the ball. Especially given Cleveland's quarterback situation, the Browns are in a spot where they're still looking for that offensive commander.

That's part of the game Wilson can likely bring with him if the Browns end up as his final destination heading into the 2025 season.

The New York Giants are also in on acquiring Wilson through free agency, but Garrett gave the potential incoming quarterback a reason to come to Cleveland.

“I won’t take him to the ground three or four times a year,” Garrett added, holding back a laugh.

Although the Giants aren't in the AFC, Wilson had to face the Browns twice in three weeks during the 2024 season.

And in those games, Wilson was sacked seven times, Garrett coming away with four himself.

So — although Russell Wilson has his options ahead of him — Myles Garrett is all over the idea of bringing him in as the Browns' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.