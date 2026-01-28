The San Francisco 49ers once again have an open defensive coordinator position. Robert Saleh has found a new coaching job with the Tennessee Titans. Saleh had the unenviable task of trying to create a good defense from a team that was battered with injuries, and yet he made it work.

Saleh's efforts deserved to be rewarded, but it also leaves the 49ers in a bit of a pickle. They are now in the hunt for a new DC, and their options range from internal hires to familiar faces outside the organization. One such name that could be a possibility for the Niners is Jim Schwartz, should the DC leave the Cleveland Browns.

“The 49ers, among others, would likely have interest in Jim Schwartz if and when he becomes available,” Tom Pelissero reported. “Schwartz was in the Browns facility the past couple days in anticipation of being named head coach. But he'd already told people that if he were passed over, he wasn't staying.”

The news comes on the heels of reports about Schwartz leaving the Browns. Cleveland hired former Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken as their new head coach. Before Monken, though, Schwartz was firmly in the mix to be promoted to head coach. Upon hearing the news, though, Schwartz reportedly said his goodbyes and said he's not coming back to the team.

“After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back, sources tell The Insiders.”

The 49ers already have a potential internal hire lined up: former Chargers and Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley was hired by San Francisco last season, likely in anticipation of the DC position opening up after the season ended. While Bradley would bring continuity to SF's defensive unit, it would be a mistake for the team to not look at the options outside of their facility.

Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2023 to 2025. During that time period, Cleveland consistently had one of the best defenses in the league. Part of their success is due to Myles Garrett's excellence, but it's also quite clear that the scheme around Garrett is a great contributor to his success. The Browns ranked 3rd in total yards allowed in 2025 and 2nd in 2023.