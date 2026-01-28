The Cleveland Browns have hired Todd Monken as their next head coach, and the goal for him is to get them out of the hole they've been in over the past few seasons. Monken will have the chance to build the right staff around him to help in that process, but there are still questions about who on the current staff is staying or leaving.

One person in particular is defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and some have assumed that Monken got the job because he wanted to keep him on the staff. As of right now, it's not certain that he'll stay with the team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Source: ‘No guarantee’ Jim Schwartz back as Browns defensive coordinator. Decision not to go with Schwartz could cause ripple effect with defensive side (players, coaches, etc). But he is under contract, and Todd Monken appears open to him staying. Situation fluid and much to sort out,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schwartz has a lot of fans in the Browns' locker room, and it's no surprise that they would want him back with the team. The defense was one of the bright spots of the Browns last season, and Schwartz was a big reason for that. He also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, but of course, Monken won the Browns over.

That apparently did not sit right with Schartz, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back, sources tell The Insiders. Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear,” Pelissero wrote.

At this point, it's uncertain what's going to happen in Cleveland, but this has been the story of their franchise for some time.