Thanksgiving was days ago, as nearly every household in America celebrated the holiday with friends and family. It was no different for the Sanders home, as a prayer by Shilo Sanders about his brother Shedeur and the Cleveland Browns went viral over the weekend.

It was a hilarious prayer, as it ended with Shilo praying for Shedeur to help him get added to the Browns' roster. He also asked for the No. 21 jersey; however, that number already belongs to Denzel Ward, who is one of the better players on the team.

“Please allow Shedeur to do his best so that he can pull some strings to get me on the Browns, too. And please make No. 21 available somehow.”

(via @ShiloSanders)pic.twitter.com/V3EjJeIuxB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2025

While Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick made by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo went undrafted. He did eventually sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released by the team before the start of the 2025-26 season. He is currently a free agent and can sign with any franchise that offers him a deal.

He should have another opportunity, as teams around the league tend to sign numerous players to the roster throughout the offseason. That means Shilo Sanders, who is 25 years old, could at the very least participate in a training camp again and potentially prove himself worthy of a spot on the final roster or the practice squad by next year.

As for Shedeur Sanders, he's set to make his second career start on Sunday when the Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old quarterback had a decent performance in his first career start, finishing with 209 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception while completing 55.0% of his pass attempts. Cleveland won that game 24-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders.