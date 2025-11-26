For good reason, Shedeur Sanders is riding high from his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. Last Sunday, Sanders accumulated 209 passing yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, Sanders has good reason to brag and boast, which is very much in keeping with his nature, given who his father is. On Wednesday, Sanders provided insight into his state of mind following his performance, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Essentially, Sanders gave credit to his teammates.

“The reason why I’m so confident is the guys around me believe,” he said. “I’m fully confident in myself about everything and I’m confident in my team.”

Additionally, Sanders spoke about gradual growth.

“Day by day, minute by minute, meeting by meeting I am getting more comfortable” Sanders said.

Also, Sanders has shown considerable promise after a difficult start to the season with the Browns. Nevertheless, he is taking cues from Luther Vandross and focusing on the here and now, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders focusing on “now,” not worried about “difficult” last 6 months. pic.twitter.com/ZRCWNy9pK1 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 26, 2025

Plus, knowing how quickly things can turn around, Sanders says he is getting too “comfortable”.

Also, Sanders is getting more hype from many around the game to do more.

Shedeur Sanders is becoming the face of Cleveland Browns

Even though he is in his first season, all eyes are focused on Sanders, to see him succeed or see him fail.

From the moment he entered into the league, Sanders has been a target. Some are hoping the best for him and others are skeptical about whether he can make it.

Neverthless, he has arugably elevated the popularity of the Browns organization for that reason alone. One poll even had fan interest in Cleveland rise by 13 points. Also, the fact that he is Deion Sanders' son plays a big part of it.

After his winning game, Sanders will be the starting QB for the Browns going into their game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.