The Washington Commanders will be making significant coaching changes in the 2026 offseason. After a disastrous 5-12 season, head coach Dan Quinn has relieved offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. of their duties.

Despite a successful 2024 season, the Commanders struggled in 2025, with both their offense and defense ranking in the bottom 10. As such, Quinn informed both Kingsbury and Whitt that they were fired on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported.

Both Kingsbury's and Whitt's tenures end after two seasons. Quinn brought both on when he was hired as head coach ahead of the 2024 season.

Although both coaches' firings were abrupt, Whitt's release is not too surprising. The Commanders ranked 18th in scoring defense in 2024 before plummeting to 27th in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference. They ranked dead last in total yards allowed, ceding 384 scrimmage yards to opponents in 2025.

Commanders surprisingly fire OC Kliff Kingsbury

While Whitt's release makes some sense, Quinn's firing of Kingsbury comes as a shock, considering the success the Commanders' offense had in 2024. Washington ranked fifth in scoring and seventh in total yards while making it to the NFC Championship Game in the coaching staff's first season.

The Commanders' offensive numbers also took a tumble in 2025, ranking 22nd in points and total yards per game. However, the context is key, as nearly all of Kingsbury's key pieces suffered significant injuries.

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz, Noah Brown, Austin Ekeler and Laremy Tunsil all missed time in 2025. The Commanders played the majority of the season without Ekeler and Daniels, causing veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota to lead a makeshift unit for most of the year.

Kingsbury, a renowned offensive mind, was also widely praised for his early work with Daniels, who claimed the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. With most also crediting him for Caleb Williams' development at USC, Kingsbury will certainly be a hot commodity in the coming months.