The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade early on Wednesday morning, picking up wide receiver George Pickens in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a fairly quiet offseason, the Cowboys finally got a running mate for their own superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb on offense, and shortly after the trade was made public, a cryptic social media post from Lamb resurfaced, quickly catching the attention of fans everywhere.

After being selected with the No. 17 pick of the 2020 NFL draft, Lamb quickly established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the game with the Cowboys. However, the front office struggled to find him a suitable partner to work alongside on offense, which led them to Pickens. Late on Tuesday night, Lamb posted a GIF of Ralph Wiggum from the popular television show “The Simpsons” waving, leading fans to believe he knew about the Pickens deal before it was announced.

CeeDee Lamb ready to get to work with George Pickens after Cowboys trade

Even with the Cowboys offense struggling mightily in 2024 and Lamb missing a pair of games due to injury, the superstar pass catcher hauled in 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, Lamb showed what he was truly capable of when he caught a league-leading 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Pickens has flashed his big-play potential with the Steelers, as he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He took a step back in 2024, though, catching 59 balls for 900 yards and three scores, with several off-field incidents seemingly fraying his relationship with Pittsburgh. Now, he'll team up with Lamb on offense, with the hope being they will form a deadly tandem for Dak Prescott in the passing game.