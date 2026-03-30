NFL Draft conversations are heating up as the NFL owners are meeting this week to talk about changes happening ahead of the 2026 season. On Monday, ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his latest mock draft with a very surprising move involving the Tennessee Titans.

Miller predicts that the Titans will take the best offensive player available for the second year in a row. This time it's former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

“Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are solid running backs but not the game-changing options needed to support second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Love is a rare RB prospect with home run speed, as shown by his multiple touchdown runs of more than 90 yards, and he has finishing power at 214 pounds. He's also a seasoned route runner and proven pass catcher with 63 career grabs for six scores. The Titans checked enough boxes in free agency and by trading for Jermaine Johnson to make a luxury pick here. Love has the tools to be one of the NFL's best running backs very quickly.”

This is a move that makes sense for the Titans. Brian Daboll is the OC with a lot of experience, and Jeremiyah Love coming in there would give the Titans' offense a bona fide starter with depth at the position. Tony Pollard's best moments of his career came as a tandem back with the Dallas Cowboys. If the Titans were to select Love, then Daboll and Cam Ward would have game changers everywhere at that position.

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have both had interest in Love as well. At this point, it may be safe to say that Love won't fall out of the Top 10.