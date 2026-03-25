The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to get better this offseason after a tough 2025 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for a second straight year. The Cowboys have already made some additions on the defensive side of the ball, including trading for Rashan Gary, among other moves.

Now, the team is turning its attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, and one of the areas they reportedly have their eyes on improving is the running back room.

“Cowboys in attendance to see RB Demond Claiborne, it appears,” reported Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter.

Claiborne was a star running back for Wake Forest during his college career, and figures to be one of the top running back names off the board after Notre Dame star and Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love at the NFL Draft this year.

The running back room was a bit of a question mark for the Cowboys in 2025. The team was still able to trot out an elite offense thanks to an MVP-caliber season from Dak Prescott, as well as the lethal tandem of wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

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However, if the team were able to stabilize its running game, it would only further diversify the Cowboys' offensive attack, and let Prescott work out of the play action more often.

Still, any real chances the Cowboys have of competing in 2026 and beyond will come down to whether or not they have truly been able to improve their defense, which was among the NFL's worst during the 2025 season.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.