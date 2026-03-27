The Dallas Cowboys did not have the greatest 2025 NFL season. However, there were certainly some positives to take away from the campaign. First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer led the team to seven wins while getting an outstanding performance from quarterback Dak Prescott.

This season is something Dallas can build off of. And that work begins in April at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys own eight picks in this year's draft, including two first-round selections. Dallas will pick 12th on their own accord and 20th through a pick originally owned by the Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of the draft, Schottenheimer spoke with team reporters. He spoke a bit about how the team can approach this year's event. He pointed to how they operated in free agency to better set up their approach to the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do. You don't want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that's when you make mistakes,” the Cowboys head coach said, via team beat reporter Tommy Yarrish.

Schottenheimer is not turning a blind eye to the holes on the roster, though. He recognized there are still some positions to fill. However, he says this is all part of how the offseason evolves.

“There's still a few positions that we need to address, that's all part of the process. Like I say all the time, not my line I think it's Stephen's (Jones) or Jerry's (Jones), but [player acquisition] is 24/7, 365 and it never stops. We're never stopping to look, we're always open for business,” Schottenheimer said.