In an ideal world, Jonathan Bullard might have wanted some job security earlier in the offseason. However, the timing of his signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2026 free agency might have worked out even better.

Bullard inked a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys on Saturday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported. He signed the contract on the day of his late grandmother's birthday, whom he revealed was a die-hard Dallas fan, per Garafolo.

Bullard's signing with the Cowboys confirms his return for an 11th season with his seventh different team. The 32-year-old notched 26 tackles and two batted passes in 15 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

Bullard began his career as a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. After ensuing stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed the best three-year stint of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, playing for Kevin O'Connell from 2022 to 2024.

Despite traveling all over the country throughout his career, Bullard has interestingly only played for NFC teams. He joins his first NFC East team by signing with Dallas.

Bullard is the latest addition to a Cowboys defense that is attempting to reinvent itself under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker in 2026. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer poached the up-and-coming 34-year-old from the Philadelphia Eagles after a disastrous one-year stint with Matt Eberflus.

Bullard joins Rashan Gary and Otito Ogbonnia as the newest additions to a barren Dallas defensive line. Depending on how Dallas approaches the 2026 NFL Draft, Bullard has a path back to making a starting lineup after coming off the bench in nine of his 15 games with the Saints.