The Dallas Cowboys will be facing their divisional opponent this week, the Washington Commanders, but they will be without Trevon Diggs after a situation happened at his house, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Trevon Diggs had an accident at his home last night. He has a concussion. He won’t play Sunday,” Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's not certain what specifically happened with Diggs, but it sounds like he will have to go through the concussion protocol before he comes back on the field. It will be a tough blow for the Cowboys, as their defense is trying to find some kind of rhythm after an underwhelming season so far.

On the other hand, the offense has been clicking for most of the season, and they've been the main reason for their wins. Dak Prescott was recently asked if he feels like there is more pressure on the offense with the defense not playing up to par.

“That’s my standard. That’s our standard. That’s what we expect to do. I don’t think it’s any added pressure,” Prescott said via Machota.

“I feel like I need to score every time. I feel like I need to complete every pass,” Prescott continued.

If the Cowboys can step it up, they should be in good shape as the season continues. As of now, it's been hard for them to get stops at the right time, and they're not putting much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. After trading Micah Parsons, it was hard to see where the Cowboys would get a consistent pass rush, and it has come to haunt them.

With assets to use, the Cowboys may need to look in the trade market for some help in the trenches, but even that might not be enough.