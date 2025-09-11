The Dallas Cowboys played a good game against the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener, and it came down to the final minutes to decide the game. CeeDee Lamb had several chances to make big plays to get the Cowboys another score, but he dropped some crucial passes that he may not forget.

It looks like Lamb is still thinking about those dropped passes, and he spoke about how he hasn't been able to get much sleep because of it.

“I didn't get any rest, really that whole weekend, again that's the competitor that I am and how much I'm true to the game as far as being honest and just giving it everything I got because I do love this game,” Lamb said. “I love this squad and I love the guys that I do it with. As for me, just holding my end of the bargain and just pulling through for the guys.”

Though Lamb had those dropped passes, he still had a big game, finishing with seven receptions for 110 yards. The Cowboys' offense was fluid for most of the game, and that should be a good sign for what's to come for the season.

Lamb knows that he needs to be better in those situations, and there's no doubt that he will be, as he's one of the top receivers in the league. The Cowboys will have a good chance to bounce back against the New York Giants, who struggled with the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

If the Cowboys can generate the same offense they did against the Eagles, it should be a game where they're able to score consistently. Lamb should be a big part of that happening, but the Cowboys also have players such as George Pickens who can go out and make plays when he gets the ball.