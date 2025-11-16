The Dallas Cowboys have enlisted Post Malone to headline their Thanksgiving Day show.

The Cowboys will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. EST on Nov. 27 at AT&T Stadium.

“I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” said Post Malone in a statement per the Cowboys' official site. “It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

This is not Post Malone's first rodeo. The rapper also performed alongside Beyoncé during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans' Christmas Day halftime show last year. The artists performed their “Levii's Jeans” off of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.

The Grammy-nominated rapper also has performed at Super Bowl events such as singing “America the Beautiful” in 2024 and earlier this year he headlined the Super Bowl 59 YouTube Tailgate Concert.

The Cowboys have had huge entertainers perform at halftime over the years such as Destiny's Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

While Post Malone headlines the Cowboys and Chiefs game, over in Detroit, Jack White will be perform during the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game. CeCe Winans will also perform the national anthem.

Thanksgiving 2025 NFL games:

1 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4:30 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

