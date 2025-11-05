Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green may have just made himself public enemy No. 1 in the Big D after he completely blasted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have been having an up-and-down campaign, holding a 3-5-1 record. Despite the return of Prescott from a hamstring injury that limited him to only eight games last season, the team has yet to find its footing.

Green, who hasn't given an opinion he didn't like, went scorched earth on Prescott on the latest episode of “Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?”

“He's getting numbers, and they stink. Dak's a bum. They'll never win with Dak,” said Green.

“I won four championships. So you gotta understand when I say bum, I'm not saying Dak Prescott isn't a good NFL quarterback. Of course, he's a good NFL quarterback. But I'm saying, when the money's on the line, when it's for all the marbles, who are you? He's a bum.”

Green's co-host, NFL insider Jordan Schultz, repeatedly tried to defend Prescott, who's been putting up MVP-type numbers. But the 35-year-old Warriors star doubled down on his bold take.

“He's been a bum in the moments! When they had their best teams, best offensive line in the league, they had all that to get to the playoffs, and he's a bum,” stressed Green.

Schultz noted that the “story isn't fully written yet,” and the 32-year-old Prescott could still steer the Cowboys to a furious run or even all the way to the championship, but Green maintained his blunt stance.

“It's pretty written because now, he's making $65 million, and it's way harder to win,” said the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. “It's over.”

Some might agree with Green, as the Cowboys haven't advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs since Prescott was drafted by the team in the fourth round in 2016.

The three-time Pro Bowler is currently tied for third in the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns and fourth in the league with 2,319 passing yards.

The Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, 27-17.