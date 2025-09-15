In a thrilling show, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott kept his dominance of the Giants rolling. And Prescott’s ownership of the floundering Giants is matched by just one other quarterback in NFL history, according to a post on X by Dallas Cowboys Public Relations.

“Dak Prescott (@dak) has won 14 consecutive starts against the N.Y. Giants, the second-longest win streak by a quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history. Only Bob Griese, who had a 17-game win streak against the Bills from 1968-1979, has a longer streak.”

Prescott’s impressive run honestly makes Aaron Rodgers’ little thing with the Chicago Bears look silly. Unfortunately, Dak will be without a key offensive lineman for several weeks.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott owns the Giants

It didn’t come easy. The Cowboys needed a 64-yard field goal to force overtime. And then they had two scoreless possessions in overtime. And they had to rely on a big mistake by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson to get the ball back at the end of overtime for the winning field goal in a 40-37 win.

However, Prescott played well. He finished 38 of 52 for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

After the game, Prescott took the opportunity to defend his head coach, according to a post on X by Ali Jawad.

“Dak Prescott on HC Brian Schottenheimer's first win as an NFL HC

“We’re behind him. He deserved that first win. Tough one to get. Fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it.”

The Cowboys overcame things in the game, including a mistake by Prescott, according to cowboyswire.com.

“When I throw an interception, those guys go out and make a fourth-down stand,” Prescott said. “When we score, even though they gave up a touchdown, for us to come back and score again. That’s believing in your brother, believing in your teammate.

“It was a must-win, and we answered the bell. 1-1. It’s a complete different feeling than 0-2. It’s a confidence booster, especially in a late game like this in overtime in an NFL game versus division opponent. Credit to every man in the locker room.”