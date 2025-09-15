NFL fans witnessed one of the wildest quarterback duels you’ll see in a rivalry that goes back decades. The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime after Brandon Aubrey tied the game with a 64-yard field goal and then drilled a 46-yard game-winner in OT.

Sunday’s Cowboys-Giants clash had everything: fireworks, drama, and a piece of history. It was the 126th meeting between the two teams and the first time both quarterbacks topped 350 passing yards in the same game, according to Todd Archer via ESPN. Dak Prescott threw for 361, while Russell Wilson went off for 450.

Prescott finished efficient and steady, completing 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Wilson turned in a vintage arm session, going 30 of 41 for 450 yards, three scores, and one pick. Those numbers made the game a passing showcase every bit as much as the stat highlighted.

The game tilted back and forth late. A flurry of scores in the fourth produced five lead changes. With under a minute left, Wilson connected on a 48-yard strike to Malik Nabers that put New York ahead. Dallas answered quickly, and Aubrey’s 64-yard field goal tied it as regulation expired. Aubrey’s OT kick finished a chaotic sequence in a game that tested both teams’ poise.

Beyond the headline numbers, the box score reads like a highlight reel. Nabers piled up huge yardage and multiple touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson also burned the Dallas secondary for one of his biggest games in recent memory. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens made timely plays for the Cowboys, and Javonte Williams helped steady the ground game when needed. Those performances kept the scoreboard moving and forced both quarterbacks to keep pushing.

But make no mistake, this one will be remembered for the quarterbacks. Prescott’s calm efficiency and Wilson’s deep strikes created a back-and-forth track meet that kept fans glued until the final kick. In a rivalry that has seen defensive battles and blowouts, a duel like this felt fresh and rare.

The stat line says it all. After 126 meetings, this was the first time both quarterbacks eclipsed 350 passing yards. It took overtime, big plays, and some late-game heroics, but history found its way into one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries.