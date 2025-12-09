With the rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte and the buzz and speculation surrounding a potential move away from the team, manager Torey Lovullo has given insights into all things related to the second baseman. While the rumors around the Diamondbacks and Marte are to continue throughout the winter, Lovullo would provide a much-needed update on the relationship between the team and the player.

Speaking at the Winter Meetings, Lovullo was asked by “Foul Territory” if he had spoken with Marte regarding the relationship and the bevy of drama that the 32-year-old was involved in.

“I've had many conversations with him…there were some things that happened throughout the course of the year that weren't crystal clear,” Lovullo said. “And I think all I could do at that point is create an awareness, have a conversation, and talk about what it looks like to move this ball forward so he can be a better version of himself. Yeah, he had some emotional things that he was dealing with.”

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Ketel Marte's challenging year

It was no doubt a challenging season for the star, as one instance was the Diamondbacks' second baseman in Marte, getting his house burglarized, which was mentioned by Lovullo as being another difficult time for him. He would speak about wishing for better communication on both sides.

“His house gets broken into when he's at the All-Star game and had, I don't know, half a million, maybe a million dollars worth of stuff stolen, and those are big pills for a human being to swallow,” Lovullo said. “And he's not exempt from the feelings that we have sitting down talking, he's very emotional, and I'm fine with that. So we probably did need to have a different type of conversation, and he got very private and withdrawn through that time. And I understand that. I just wish communication been a little bit better, but we learn from it, and I don't think anything like that will ever happen again.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Marte will get dealt or stay with Arizona.