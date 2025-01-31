After hiring Mike McCarthy's old offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, as their new head coach, the Dallas Cowboys have begun the process of building out their coaching staff, with Matt Eberflus signing on as defensive coordinator marking the first shoe to drop in that process.

Fast forward a week, and it would appear Schottenheimer has secured his new offensive coordinator, hiring former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for the role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Cowboys are hiring Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator, per source,” Schefter wrote. “Adams now will be paired with Matt Eberflus as the two new Cowboys coordinators under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.”

A native of Sacramento, California who played his college ball at Boise State before transitioning to the coaching ranks, Adams has a decade in the trenches, literally, as an assistant coach, working in the college ranks from 2005 through 2018 before becoming an offensive line and tight ends coach in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and then the Arizona Cardinals.

Has Adams ever called plays at the NFL level? No, he hasn't been in such a role since his time in college, but according to his official bio on the Cardinals website, he does have experience orchestrating plays, as he was the run game coordinator for Indianapolis as recently as 2022 with the Stanford Cardinals.