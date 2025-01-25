The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search is over, and Jerry Jones has come to a shocking decision. After interviewing with a few candidates outside the building, the Cowboys are promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Schottenheimer has never been an NFL head coach before, but he has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and most recently the Cowboys.

The Cowboys interviewed with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier for their open head coach position. There was also rumored interest between the Cowboys and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but that never materialized. Instead, Jones opted for continuity with the in-house hire.

After the hire was announced, Jones expressed confidence in the Schottenheimer hire, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said, per Schefter. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Schottenheimer has a lot of work to do to improve a Cowboys offense that ranked just 16th in total yards per game and 21st in points per game last season. Some better injury luck will certainly help with that, as both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed the end of the season due to injuries.

The first order of business for Schottenheimer as head coach will be adding some more talent to this roster to get back into the playoffs next season. The Cowboys desperately need a running back, and have been linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in mock drafts as a result. However, the Cowboys could end up using that pick to bolster the offensive line or the defense and address running back with a cheaper option in free agency.

With the Cowboys job no longer open, only the New Orleans Saints are now the only remaining head coach opening.