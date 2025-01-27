The Dallas Cowboys shocked just about everyone when they announced that former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be their new head coach. Many fans didn't like the hire while other pundits questioned Schottenheimer's inexperience in the role.

Since that stunning move, things have gotten a bit better in Dallas as it has filled out its coaching staff. On Monday, the Cowboys are interviewing former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus for their open defensive coordinator position with the expectation that he will be hired if the day goes well, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Eberflus' reputation has taken a hit in recent years due to a tumultuous stint as the Bears head coach. However, the defense wasn't the problem with Eberflus as a head coach. His game management was poor and the offensive consistently was unable to produce desired results, and his famous timeout blunder on Thanksgiving eventually got him fired.

However, as soon as Eberflus was let go, the Bears' defense completely fell apart. after playing some very good football at the end of the 2023 season and at the start of 2024, Chicago was Swiss cheese on that side of the ball after Eberflus was gone. Even though he may not be the right fit as a head coach, this is a very good hire for the Cowboys at defensive coordinator.

Before he was the head coach in Chicago, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21 when the Colts had a solid unit on that side of the ball. Before that, Eberflus spent a long time in Dallas as an assistant, so there is plenty of continuity between him and Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office. Eberflus coached linebackers from 2011-15 and became the passing game coordinator, along with continuing to coach linebackers, in 2016 and 2017.

Eberflus will have plenty of talent to work with on this Cowboys defense next season. Both have regressed a bit statistically in recent years, but Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland is still a very talented cornerback duo. Micah Parsons is a game-wrecker on the edge, giving Eberflus a true superstar to build his scheme around. With an experienced play caller pulling the strings, this Cowboys defense has a chance to be very good in 2025.