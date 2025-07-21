Training camp begins for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025-26 season. However, the club is experiencing a list of injuries, with star cornerback Trevon Diggs highlighting the PUP list.

Diggs, along with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive back Josh Butler, are beginning training camp on the Cowboys' PUP list, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Additionally, rookie Shavon Revel is on the non-injury list. Reports indicate this was expected as each player is in the middle of rehabbing their injuries.

“As they work back from knee injuries, CB Trevon Diggs, LB DeMarvion Overshown, and CB Josh Butler will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, while rookie CB Shavon Revel will open on the non-football injury list, per sources. All expected with the rehabs they are in.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared additional information regarding Overshown. The 24-year-0ld linebacker is said to remain on the PUP list by the regular season. It sounds like he may not join the Cowboys' roster until midway through the regular season. As for Trevon Diggs, it's not entirely clear when he'll return, but expectations are that he will play in the 2025-26 campaign.

Diggs, who is 26 years old, has suffered two major knee injuries in the last two seasons. In the 2023-24 campaign, he tore his ACL. Last year, he was dealing with a cartilage issue. He was forced to miss the final six games of the 2024-25 season and underwent surgery to repair the cartilage in his knee back in January.

The recovery time for his surgery is said to be eight months. If that's the case, then Trevon Diggs should begin ramping up sometime in August. But that will largely depend on how far along he is in rehab.

Dallas will likely closely monitor Diggs and do everything possible to get him ready for the upcoming season. However, the Cowboys may want to focus more on the longevity of his career and not rush Trevon Diggs back into the starting lineup before he's ready.