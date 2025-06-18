The Los Angeles Rams will feel urgency to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. LA came close to the NFC Championship in 2024 but lost a close game against Philadelphia. Now the Rams understand that they need to make their move while Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level. LA could attempt to boost the roster by adding a veteran player on defense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay dropped an interesting nugget related to the possibility of trading for CB Jalen Ramsey.

McVay said on Tuesday that there could be some “obstacles” preventing a potential Ramsey trade.

“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said on Tuesday via the team website. “Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”

The Dolphins announced their intentions to trade Ramsey earlier this offseason. The Rams have been floated several times as a potential landing spots and for good reason.

Ramsey already has a history in LA after playing four seasons with the Rams, including their Super Bowl victory in 2021.

LA desperately needs to add talent to their secondary, so Ramsey would slot right in as the team's starting cornerback.

Unfortunately, Rams fans should not get their hopes up about a Ramsey trade unless there are new developments.

Rams re-sign cornerback Derion Kendrick after surprising recent release

The Rams really do need to upgrade their defensive secondary.

LA made an interesting move on Tuesday, re-signing cornerback Derion Kendrick to a new contract.

This move is significant primarily because the Rams waived Kendrick on Friday, just to bring him back only four days later.

So why did the Rams make this move? What is the point of waiving Kendrick only to re-sign him?

The answer is likely money.

The Rams reportedly saved $3.5 million in cap space by releasing Kendrick. It is fair to assume that the Rams re-signed Kendrick with a much lower cap number to preserve those savings.

It is also worth noting that Kendrick missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. His old contract likely did not reflect the confidence that LA has in Kenrick's health moving forward.

Regardless, Kendrick should slot in as a reserve cornerback behind Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon on the outside.