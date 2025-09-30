The Dallas Cowboys continue to shuffle their depth at wide receiver. Earlier this year, the team released veteran wideout Parris Campbell from injured reserve with an injury settlement after he sprained his MCL in training camp.

That move appeared to close the door on his brief stint in Dallas, but the Cowboys have now brought him back in a different role.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter, Campbell has signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad. The 28-year-old speedster, drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, brings familiarity and veteran experience back to Dallas.

He also spent time with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, with his most productive season coming in 2022 when he racked up 623 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis.

The Cowboys initially parted ways with Campbell in early August, shortly after his knee injury, but his recovery opened the door for a reunion.

Campbell had already been on a one-year deal with Dallas worth just over $1 million, meant to provide depth behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

While his preseason was derailed by health setbacks, the practice squad move allows the Cowboys to keep him in the building without immediately committing a 53-man roster spot.

For Dallas, the addition is about optionality. The offense has been inconsistent through four weeks, and depth concerns remain a topic in the wide receiver room.

If Campbell can regain his form, the Cowboys could elevate him later in the season. At a minimum, his presence gives quarterback Dak Prescott another target to develop chemistry with during practice.

Campbell’s career has been defined by flashes of speed and playmaking, tempered by frequent injuries. Still, at just 28, there’s time for him to carve out a role in Dallas if he stays healthy.

Defensively, the Cowboys remain under scrutiny after giving up 40 points in a wild tie against the Green Bay Packers. New defensive lineman Kenny Clark stressed that if Dallas pairs its relentless energy with better execution, they “will be a problem” for opponents moving forward.

The defense has allowed 30 or more points in three of four games, underscoring the need for balance as the season progresses.