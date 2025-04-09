If winning the Super Bowl is the measure of an NFL team's success, then the Dallas Cowboys are downright failures for the past 30 years, as they haven't won a Lombardi Trophy since VHS was the format the game tape was printed on.

Sure, they've won plenty of playoff games, sold millions of tickets, and have remained incredibly popular, which should all play into whether or not a team is successful, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, they've come to the plate over and over again and walked back to the dugout disappointed every single time.

And yet, in the opinion of all-time franchise legend Emmitt Smith, the Cowboys' lack of success really “bugs his heart” because he truly believes the franchise is good. While he admits that no team stays at the top forever, the fact that the Cowboys haven't returned to the top of the NFL standings in 30 years is a “crying shame.”

“That part bugs me. It bugs me because, in my heart, I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC championship game and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade,” Smith said via The Dallas Morning News. “For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

Still, Smith believes the Cowboys are a team young players should want to join, as he believes they have a special legacy that will only grow in the future.

“I look at us and I say, when you draft somebody, they already got to know what's expected. They already have to know that there comes a long line of historians and history that comes along with it that you have to embrace,” Smith said. “You just cannot ignore it. And you have to figure out, what can I do to leave my mark on the game? And the game is bigger than me. And what do I need to do to help my teammates so they understand what's important?”

Could this year's NFL Draft class deliver the core needed to build a Super Bowl run into the future? Only time will tell, but for Smith's case, let's hope the Cowboys can figure it out soon, as 30 years is a long time to wait for a parade.