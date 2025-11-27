Post Malone's love for the Dallas Cowboys runs deep.

Ahead of the rapper's performance for the Thanksgiving game between the Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Posty's father, Rich Post, shared that he was the Cowboys’ assistant director of food and beverage from 2005 to 2019.

“It’s just beyond something that we could’ve imagined when he started this musical career or I started my job with the Dallas Cowboys,” Post told NBC 5 Dallas–Fort Worth on Tuesday, November 25.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is a die-hard Cowboys fan and according to his father, he didn't have much of a choice.

“You could be whatever else you wanted to be in life, but I don’t know that I could’ve taken family members in my house cheering against the Cowboys,” he said.

Post Malone to headline Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game halftime show

The rapper who is known for his hits “White Iverson,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “Rockstar, will be headlining the Cowboys and Chiefs halftime show match up at the AT&T Stadium at 4:30 p.m. EST.

“I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” said Post Malone in a statement per the Cowboys' official site. “It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Post Malone has previously performed at NFL events such as the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans' Christmas Day show that Beyoncé headlined last year and he came out as a surprise guest to perform their “Levii's Jeans” record. He also performed at the 2024 Super Bowl when he sang “America the Beautiful” and earlier this year he headlined the Super Bowl 59 YouTube Tailgate Concert.

The Cowboys and Chiefs kick off at 4:30 pm EST.