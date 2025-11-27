A report is revealing new details surrounding the death of Marshawn Kneeland.

The late Dallas Cowboys defensive end was allegedly driving at over 145 miles per hour which resulted in a police chase at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 5 at according to The Athletic. During the pursuit, Kneeland allegedly reached up to 160 miles per hour according to police body cameras obtained by the outlet.

During the chase, Kneeland allegedly hit a woman's car and reportedly told a trooper that the NFL star “just hit me out of nowhere” and “then he started running.” Kneeland was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. local time on Nov. 6. He reportedly sent a “goodbye” text to friends and family prior to his death.

The Cowboys community has been in mourning since the death of Kneeland, and several members of the NFL team, as well as his family, have spoken out. Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, spoke out on Instagram with a tribute to her late boyfriend.

“I’ve been holding off doing this bc I don’t want to accept this as my new reality,” Mancera wrote. “I still have a glimpse of hope Marshawn will walk through our front door singing and dancing to the music he was listening to in the car. This isn’t my life anymore, I’m now living my worst nightmare. Marshawn was more than just my boyfriend he was my best friend my muse and my reason.”

Mancera shared how heartbroken she is over the loss and is thankful for their relationship.

“I feel like I’ve sunken deeper into a dark hole,” Mancera continued. “My sweet boy is really gone. The things that I would do just to hold you one more time and tell you how much you mean to me. But now I have you to watch over me and wait for me on the other side. I will see you again. Thank you for choosing me and allowing me to love you. I will forever be grateful of the time we did get to spend together.”

She concluded her post by sharing how she wants to remember him.

“Your laugh will always be imprinted in my mind. I will carry your legacy as long as I’m still here. I don’t know what life has in store for me but you will be a part of my every step. You will never be forgotten. I’ll love you forever my sweet angel.”

Mancera is not the only one who has spoken out amid the tragic passing of Kneeland. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed how the organization is leaning on one another.

“My heart is heavy. Our team's heart is heavy. We don't move on, but we do move forward.” Schottenheimer said as he fought back tears during a Nov. 12 press conference.

“The biggest thing for me is being strong for our football team,” Schottenheimer continued. “We've got an incredible locker room, that's the culture of what we're trying to build. We are bonded more than any of us ever could be.”

Schottenheimer added that the team plans to move forward at a rate that will allow everyone to process and grief in the healthiest way.

“One day at a time,” Schottenheimer said. “Because I think it's going to hit everybody different. I literally wasn't sure if I could get through my part of last night speaking at his candlelight vigil, and I did. You just take it one day at a time, and you don't have to have all the answers. We don't have all the answers. We probably won't have all the answers. You lean into one another; you love on one another.”

The Cowboys won their first game back after their bye week on Nov. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 and their first game back at home on Nov. 23 against the Philadelphia Eagles which both wins have been in honor of Kneeland according to the players.