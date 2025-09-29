The Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers ended in a tie. Yes, really. The final score was 40-40 as both offenses thrived as Micah Parsons faced the Cowboys for the first time since being traded.

Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards with three touchdowns and just nine incompletions on 40 passes in a strong showing. George Pickens, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, exploded with eight receptions for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the year, Pickens has 21 receptions for 300 yards with four scores, but Sunday marked his first 100-yard game with the Cowboys and his first time scoring more than one touchdown in a game with Dallas.

After, Pickens spoke about what he has proven over the past month since joining the Cowboys, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I’d probably just say being a great receiver. Just no matter kinda where I go or where I land, me, myself, George Pickens is a great receiver. I feel like that’s what I’ve shown people,” Pickens said.

In the previous two games, Pickens had the same exact stat line: Nine targets, five catches, 68 yards, one touchdown.

Article Continues Below

This time, it was much more. Prescott connected with Pickens on a 15-yard touchdown right before halftime to give the Cowboys a 16-13 lead.

Then, Prescott connected with Pickens on a 28-yard touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 37-34 lead, although Brandon McManus tied the game on a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

In 2024, Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards with three touchdowns in 14 games with the Steelers, but he already has more touchdowns this year with the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb missed the game, but Pickens' chemistry with Prescott is encouraging, especially this early in the season, and he should be a big target going forward.