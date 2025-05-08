If his initial reaction is any indication, George Pickens is happy to be with the Dallas Cowboys. Following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the previously disgruntled star is eager to begin working with Dak Prescott.

In one of his first reactions to the trade, Pickens said he is “grateful” to be with his new team in a private conference call. The former second-round pick admitted excitement about eventually catching passes from Prescott and said he is open to whatever role the team needs him to fill.

“I'm grateful to be here and grateful to play with Dak [Prescott],” Pickens said, via Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend. “As far as roles and stuff like that, I'm just here to work whatever role finds me best.”

Pickens is coming off a slightly disappointing season in which he missed three games due to a hamstring injury. The missed time and inconsistent production led to a dip in performance. After topping 1,000 yards in his second season, Pickens managed just 59 catches, 900 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 2024.

Now joining forces with CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is expected to be a high-level second option on his new team. Despite the decreased role, the trade allowed Pickens to escape from the quarterback purgatory he suffered from with the Steelers.

Even if Pittsburgh's long-lasting plan to sign Aaron Rodgers works out, Prescott will be the best quarterback Pickens will work with in his young career.

Cowboys' new-look offense following George Pickens trade

By adding Pickens to their roster, the Cowboys made another notable change to their offense. Since promoting Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach, Dallas traded for Joe Milton III, signed Javonte Williams, and drafted Tyler Booker in the first round before acquiring Pickens.

With all the changes, the single most important factor is still Prescott, who is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury. The franchise quarterback took the field for eight games in 2024 and struggled in them, throwing just 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Now without Mike McCarthy for the first time since 2019, the pressure is on Dallas to finally meet the expectations that continue to evade it. With the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX and the Washington Commanders trending upward, the NFC East is quickly speeding past the stagnant Cowboys.