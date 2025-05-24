As the Dallas Cowboys made additions this offseason, the one that has flown under the radar is for running back Javonte Williams, who spent the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos. While the Cowboys added weapons such as George Pickens, Williams is someone who can help the offense, and in regards to his health, his comments should excite any fan of the team.

After rushing for 903 yards in his rookie year, his 2022 season would be disastrous as he suffered from ACL, LCL, and posterior lateral corner injury that not just made him miss the season, but would change the course of the rest of his Denver stint. Fast forward to 2025, and Williams would speak on how the situation is different according to the team's website.

“I feel completely like myself…” Williams said. “I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done.”

“It just depends on who you are, it depends on your body… mine might take this amount of time, but somebody else might be different,” Williams continued. “It's a lot that goes into it that people don't really understand. Just to be back out here and have another opportunity and chance to show myself, I can't ask for nothing else.”

Williams has been getting first-team reps at running back despite a crowded running back room, showing the talent he has.

“They didn't really tell me too much about that stuff, all I know is just come in here and work every day, and everything else is going to take care of itself,” Williams said. “I'm not really big on the expectations and goals and stuff like that, I just go out and play well.”

Javonte Williams and how the Cowboys will use him

The Cowboys had been making moves at running back ever since their leading rusher last season, Rico Dowdle, moved in free agency, with Williams being the biggest addition. From his point of view, his rushing ability will be needed.

“From what I've seen, I feel like they're trying to run the ball a lot,” Williams said. “Then, we've got a lot of playmakers on the outside and a great o-line, a great quarterback, so they're going to do their thing too, but I feel like getting the run game off the ground is something that they've been preaching on.”

Williams is also buying into the culture that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is building, saying how sometimes there “can be fake energy,” but he isn't getting that with this team.

“I feel like it's authentic, the coaches, they come and they have the same [energy] every day. Sometimes there can be fake energy and you can kind of feel it, but I feel like it's authentic here, people are not really trying to do too much, everybody's minding their own business, but we're still doing our jobs.”

Dallas will open the season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.