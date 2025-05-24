Considering all the playoff mishaps that Dallas Cowboys fans have specifically suffered through during the last decade (though, it goes back longer than that), it is easy to take for granted a consistent postseason presence. Every few years an injury-riddled campaign helps remind the city how much worse it is when there is nothing to play for in December or January. There is still immense pressure on this team to perform when it matters most, but a renewed sense of optimism is detectable.

Whether or not it lasts deep into the 2025-26 season could depend on how the core offensive players blend together. George Pickens' arrival figures to have a big impact on the unit, and the Cowboys overall. People are split on what type of an impact that will be, however. Quarterback Dak Prescott is confident the mercurial wide receiver's abundant talents will visibly stand out on Dallas. He believes Pickens can be the X-factor the passing attack needs in order to truly ascend to an elite level.

“Huge. Huge. Yeah, very huge,” Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas News. “I mean looking at [the] guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win on one on ones. He can win two vs. one if he has to. Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited.”

Will George Pickens take the next step with Cowboys?

The Cowboys surprised and painfully disappointed a large chunk of their fan base when they opted not to pick a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Management had other plans, however, striking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire the 2021 national champion in early May. Pickens, who continues to throw shade at his former franchise, recorded 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 regular season games with the Steelers.

The consensus is that the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has only scratched the surface of what he can accomplish in this league. However, many of the same fans who tout his undeniable ability do not think he can stay out of his own way. Pickens has drawn criticism for his demeanor and is seen as a diva. Many wideouts have found success despite wearing that label, so maybe the right squad can bring the best out of him.

Prescott alluded to the collective firepower George Pickens and All-Pro CeeDee Lamb can produce next season. A second star pass-catcher can discombobulate defenses and enable new head Brian Schottenheimer to really flex his play-calling muscles. There is one key factor fans will pay attention to, however. Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, further incentivizing him to seek a large share of the targets.

But he cannot be “The Guy” as long as he shares the WR room with Lamb. Dak Prescott will be expected to feed both players. That task sounds manageable in theory, but it could quickly get complicated if a camera catches a public display of frustration on the sidelines. Dallas must keep the focus on the team and avoid any controversy.

The coming months are instrumental in building chemistry on and off the field. If this offensive trio can flourish, the Cowboys should jump right back into the playoff picture. Whatever problems they still have cannot be solved until the squad rejoins the postseason festivities. Dallas trusts Pickens to help make that happen.