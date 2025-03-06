Jerry Jones is creating noise for the Dallas Cowboys. Well, not the kind of noise that will have fans anticipating big moves to improve key weaknesses.

The team owner and general manager spoke to media on Thursday. He discussed the team's approach to free agency this offseason, having $53.8 million of cap space to work with.

However, Jones made it clear that he won't be viewing the offseason as an opportunity to fill holes within the team roster.

“I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids,” Jones said.

Why questions will surround Jerry Jones, Cowboys' offseason

An intriguing statement for Jerry Jones to make, especially with the Dallas Cowboys restructuring contracts of their star players.

Adjusting the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have $53.8 million to utilize in free agency. That presents a huge chance for them to acquire high-level players at the positions that held them back last season.

The Cowboys went 7-10 in 2024, failing to reach the postseason as they suffered injuries to star players. On offense, they ranked 16th in total yards, 11th in total passing yards, 27th in total rushing yards, and 21st in scoring offense. On defense, they were 28th in total yards allowed, 17th in total passing yards allowed, 29th in total rushing yards allowed, and 31st in scoring defense.

Dallas hasn't made the Super Bowl since 1995, using the 2025 offseason to retool and return to playoff contention under a new coaching staff.